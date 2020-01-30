Horizon (ASX:HRZ) Trading Down 13%

Horizon (ASX:HRZ) shares fell 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 324,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08.

Horizon Company Profile (ASX:HRZ)

Horizon Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, vanadium, and molybdenum deposits. It operates 100% owned gold projects in the Kalgoorlie region and has joint ventures at the Menzies and Goongarrie gold projects, the Nanadie Well copper-nickel project, and the Richmond vanadium project located in Queensland.

