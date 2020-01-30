Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $935.00

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 935 ($12.30) and last traded at GBX 940 ($12.37), with a volume of 1976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 947.50 ($12.46).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 949.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,003.10.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.