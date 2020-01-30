Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 20%

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)’s share price fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 180,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

