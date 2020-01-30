Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.75 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,542. Hologic has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

