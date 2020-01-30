Holo Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, WazirX, Bilaxy and Binance. Holo has a market cap of $104.82 million and $9.12 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.03141125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00194416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,073,374,156 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Liqui, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, ABCC, Hotbit, IDEX, Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.