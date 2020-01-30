HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $44.13, 3,119,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,805,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,145,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
