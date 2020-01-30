HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $44.13, 3,119,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,805,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,145,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

