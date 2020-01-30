Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 2,800 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 0.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

NYSE GE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 95,023,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,977,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

