Hoertkorn Richard Charles Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 2.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 261.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day moving average is $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

