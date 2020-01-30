Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Stake Boosted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,555,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,385,000 after acquiring an additional 203,495 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock remained flat at $$14.42 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,544. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

