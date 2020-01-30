Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 2.02. Hess has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.