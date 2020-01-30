Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Steven L. Hallgrimson Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $685.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.87. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

