Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $6,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,260,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,190 shares in the company, valued at $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

