HelloGold (HGT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $201,905.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03110667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00192460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

