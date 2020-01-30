Helex (HLX) Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Helex token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00012149 BTC on exchanges. Helex has a market capitalization of $79,033.00 and $3,299.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helex has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.75 or 0.05508153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00127758 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

HLX is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.