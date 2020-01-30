Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 644,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

HEI.A traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.60. 339,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

