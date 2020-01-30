Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

HTLF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,023. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,907 shares of company stock worth $1,020,995 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

