Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 92,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.28. 1,236,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,510. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.87, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

