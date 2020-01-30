Head to Head Analysis: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) vs. Lattice Semiconductor (NYSE:LSCC)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola -2.42% 1.70% 0.56% Lattice Semiconductor 5.60% 18.64% 8.60%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ReneSola and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00

ReneSola currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,592.31%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $18.08, indicating a potential downside of 10.96%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Risk and Volatility

ReneSola has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReneSola and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $80.50 million 0.62 $1.76 million $0.01 130.00 Lattice Semiconductor $398.80 million 6.80 -$26.32 million $0.22 92.32

ReneSola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lattice Semiconductor. Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats ReneSola on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

