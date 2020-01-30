HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.30-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.5-55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.93 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.30-12.10 EPS.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.45. 2,104,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,059. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

