HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HC2 by 794.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,171 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HC2 by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC lifted its stake in HC2 by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 945,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 218,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCHC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 492,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,405. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. HC2 has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.59.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.78 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that HC2 will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

