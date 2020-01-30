Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $158.72

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $158.72 and traded as high as $160.80. Hays shares last traded at $159.80, with a volume of 1,254,857 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Hays to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 167.27 ($2.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.73.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

