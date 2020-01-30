Haven Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $55,041.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,532.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.01933876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.77 or 0.04112669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00718839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00128973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00779223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009273 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00026564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00706570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,568,035 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

