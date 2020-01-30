Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

HMOP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,439. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $44.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

