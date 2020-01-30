HarmonyCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. HarmonyCoin has a total market cap of $101.00 and $12.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03110667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00192460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co . HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

