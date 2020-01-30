Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $102.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,645. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.57.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

