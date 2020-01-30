Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.17. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $106.77 and a 52-week high of $166.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

