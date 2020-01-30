Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,756. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.80 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.50.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

