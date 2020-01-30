Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.03. 1,735,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

