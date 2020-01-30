Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,665 Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hershey by 38.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after buying an additional 265,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hershey by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after buying an additional 152,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.26. 115,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

