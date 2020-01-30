Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNTA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. 48,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The business’s revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 26,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $428,838.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,936.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $293,619.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $126,759.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,688 shares of company stock worth $5,575,935. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

