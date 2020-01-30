Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 785 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.09.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.87. 1,389,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,612. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $384.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.