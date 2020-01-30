Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTR. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 16,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 3.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.33. 101,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,156. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

