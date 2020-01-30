Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 6,704 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 181.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $113.38. The stock had a trading volume of 309,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,173. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

