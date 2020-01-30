Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,699 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $21,097,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 40.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,202,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 925,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,260,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 724,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 10,648,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,427,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

