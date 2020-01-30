H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.94. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 10,975 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 million and a P/E ratio of -17.09.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

