H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 125 Price Target at UBS Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) received a SEK 125 target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 155 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a SEK 225 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 115 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 175 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 190 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 163.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at SEK 206 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 189.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 186.20. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

