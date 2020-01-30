Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 26,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Groupon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,992 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Groupon by 1,594.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

GRPN stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 3,767,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.30. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRPN. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

