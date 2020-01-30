Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grenke has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.08 ($112.89).

Grenke stock traded down €1.80 ($2.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €89.20 ($103.72). 32,840 shares of the company traded hands. Grenke has a one year low of €70.45 ($81.92) and a one year high of €96.70 ($112.44). The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.91.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

