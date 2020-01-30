Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Shares Down 16%

Green Growth Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)’s stock price fell 16% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 821,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 328,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Green Growth Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in the United States. The company offers cannabis, tetrahydro cannabidol, cannabidiol, and cannabis-infused consumer products, as well as technology and consulting services for the cannabis industry.

