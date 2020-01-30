Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.73. 66,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $76.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

