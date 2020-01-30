Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 465,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 60,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,605. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

In related news, insider Adam M. Kleinman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,430.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Speller bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.