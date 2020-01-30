Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

LOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

