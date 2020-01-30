Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09, 1,952,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,090,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 753,491 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $979,538.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,590,386 shares in the company, valued at $100,867,501.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lawrence West acquired 35,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 292,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,867,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,652 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 77,387 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 453,966 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

