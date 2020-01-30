Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The company had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Graham updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 53,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,382. Graham has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

GHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

