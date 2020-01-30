Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 19,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,571. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

