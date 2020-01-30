Golem (GNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Golem has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Bitbns, WazirX and Binance. Golem has a total market capitalization of $37.49 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.85 or 0.03125860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00119140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Vebitcoin, ABCC, BigONE, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Coinbe, Koinex, BitMart, OOOBTC, Binance, CoinExchange, Zebpay, Tidex, GOPAX, Poloniex, Liqui, Bitbns, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bithumb, Braziliex, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Iquant, BitBay, YoBit, Livecoin, WazirX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

