Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Shares Down 31.8%

Goldrich Mining Co (OTCMKTS:GRMC)’s stock price dropped 31.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 236,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, and associated base and precious metals. Its mineral properties include Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres of patented federal mining claims and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.