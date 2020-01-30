Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $240.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.70.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. DA Davidson began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

