Gold Fields Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 819 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 964% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

GFI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 308,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,619. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43 and a beta of -1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $15,797,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,650,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 454,046 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.