Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of GLNG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,604. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $1,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 707,256 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Golar LNG by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

